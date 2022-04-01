Tulsa Oilers get much-needed win over Wichita, currently hold playoff spot

It was a game they had to have, and the Tulsa Oilers made sure they won it.

Jackson Leef scored two goals and added an assist, while Jimmy Soper had a goal and two assists, to help the Oilers claim a 5-3 victory over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at the BOK Center.

Alex Gilmour and Carson Denomie also scored for the Oilers. Joe Mannella made 25 saves in goal for his ECHL-leading 25th victory of the season.

The much-needed win leaves Tulsa (32-28-3-2) with 69 points in the Mountain Division standings, pushing them three points ahead of the Allen Americans in the fourth and final playoff spot. Allen, however, has three games in hand and will be in Tulsa on Saturday night for another game with major playoff implications.

After a brutal stretch in which Tulsa played 10 games in a span of 16 days, the Oilers had the past five days off. Oilers coach Rob Murray felt his team didn’t play very well, but he was obviously still happy with the result.

“Quite honestly, I thought it was a sloppy game, both teams,” Murray said. “But that being said, we got the win when we had to and it doesn’t matter how. So we’ll take it. We did what we had to do to win the game. We had some chances where we probably could have made it a bigger lead. The guys found a way to win and that’s what’s most important.”

With just seven games remaining in the regular season, the Oilers knew they needed to maximize their opportunities to pick up points and jumped out to a strong start.

“If we play sloppy like we did tonight (against Allen Saturday), it will be a different finish to the game, for sure,” Murray said. “We came off such a stretch of so many games in so few nights, that we’d be fresh and ready to go tonight after not playing since last Saturday, but if history serves, Friday nights are a little bit of a dud. But it’s all about getting the two points, it doesn’t matter how you do it.”

Against a Wichita team that is 0-7-1 in its past eight outings, the Oilers dominated the first five minutes, registering the first seven shots on goal, culminating with Leef’s 13th goal of the season at the 5:00 mark. Soper fed a nice backhand pass from behind the net into the crease, where Leef chipped it over Wichita goaltender Jake Theut’s shoulder.

Gilmour made it 2-0 Tulsa with 7:40 left in the opening period. After recent acquisition Joe Garreffa carried the puck into the zone and around the net, he fed a pass out front through the crease that leaked through to the far side, and Gilmour knocked it home into the empty side of the net for his 15th of the year.

In just three games since the Oilers picked him up in a trade with Orlando, Garreffa has made an impact, with two goals and three assists. Garreffa, who had a game-high eight shots on goal, nearly had a second assist, but a goal by captain Adam Pleskach with 2:43 remaining was waved off due to goalie interference, following a video review.

With Tulsa leading 4-3 entering the final period, Leef scored his second of the night on a power play just 1:09 into the third. On a 2-on-1 down low, Maxim Golod fed a nice pass into the slot, where Leef drilled a one-timer into the upper right corner.

The Oilers ended up outshooting the Thunder 47-28 for the night, including 17-8 in the first period.