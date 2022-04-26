Tulsa Oilers fall to Utah in game 3 of playoff series

Despite what Tulsa Oilers coach Rob Murray called a lackluster effort from his team, the Oilers led until midway of Tuesday's ECHL Mountain Division semifinal at the BOK Center. But two second-period Utah goals put the Oilers down, and they never responded, losing 2-1 in game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

The victory gives Utah a 2-1 series lead as the teams enter game 4 Wednesday night at the BOK Center.

After a scoreless first period, Jimmy Soper fired a shot that got away from Grizzlies goalie Trent Minor and slid into the net, and after a video review, the goal was ruled good and the Oilers opened a 1-0 lead. Jackson Leef picked up his second assist of the series on the play while Alex Kromm earned his first.

But with Mike McKee in the penalty box midway through the second period Charles Edouard D’Astous took advantage of a power play opportunity, firing down the slot past Oilers goalie Daniel Mannella to tie the game at 1-1.

D’Astous scored again just 4:20 later — his fifth goal against the Oilers in three games — to give the Grizzlies their first lead of the game at 2-1.

“We watched video on this kid shooting the puck 100 times in the past week, yet he ends up scoring two goals on uncontested shots,” Murray said of D’Astous.

As close as the game was, Murray felt the performance was subpar on both sides.

“That was a bad hockey game by both teams,” he said. “That was so lackluster you would never know it was a playoff game. I would say that was the most lackluster we have played all season.

“I don’t why, and I don’t how. There was just no energy on the team.”

Tulsa was outshot 33-25 and went 0-5 on the power play while Utah was 1-3.

“We scored the one goal. Each team had five quality chances,” recalled Murray. “If we had some energy in the first period and score a couple of goals I think it would be a different game. “We just did not have any jump. We threw away a chance. A perfect opportunity.

“But we have two more games here and if we can be better it will be a different game.”

GRIZZLIES 2, OILERS 1

Utah;0;2;0;—;2

Tulsa;0;1;0;—;1

First Period: No score. Penalties: Utah, Penner (tripping) 4:10. Utah, Martin (hooking) 10:26. Tulsa, McKee (delay of game) 19:21.

Second Period: 1, Tulsa, Soper 1 (Leef, Kromm) 5:25. 2, Utah, D’Astous 4 (Bradley, Fizer) 11:07. (pp). Utah, D’Astous 5 (Tardif, Betts) 15:27. Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (high sticking) 10:06. Utah, Mannek (hooking) 11:57. Tulsa, Golod (diving/embellishment) 11:57. Utah, Shearer (tripping) 16:41.

Third Period: Penalties: Tulsa, Soper (hooking) 5:47. Utah, Crossley (holding) 10:43. Utah, Martin (delay of game) 18:17.

Power Plays: Utah, 1-3. Tulsa, 0-5. Shots: Utah, 11-10-4—25. Tulsa, 9-10-14—33. Saves: Utah, Minor 9-9-14—32. Tulsa, Mannella 11-8-4—23. A: 3,740.