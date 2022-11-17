Tulsa Oilers end losing streak with 3-2 home win over Rapid City

A four-game losing streak came to an end for the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday afternoon with a hard fought 3-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush at the BOK Center.

The Oilers are now 3-0-1 in home games, but have lost four of five on the road.

Veteran defensemen Mike McKee took a pass from Evan Weinger and fired in the game-winning goal at 15:32 of the third period to hand the Oilers the victory.

It was a tight game with the Oilers taking an early lead then outscoring the Rush 2-1 in the final period to regain the lead for the final time.

Many fans were still making their way to their seats when Jimmy Soper scored off the initial face off, just 12 seconds into the game, giving the Oilers a quick 1-0 lead.

At 6:02 of the second period, Tyson Helgesen put a shot past Oilers goalie Colten Ellis to tie the game at 1-1.

Cameron Supryka took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play at 8:38 of the third period to put Tulsa up 2-1 with a hard shot from the top of the face-off circle. It was his first Oilers goal. But the Rush came right back to tie the game for the second time at 2-2 when Simon Lavigne scored at 10:45.

Oilers coach Rob Murray was pleased with the Oilers' team play.

“That was a good hockey game,” Murray said. “Both teams played very well and both goaltenders played very well.

“I can say it was a good game because we won 3-2, but if we had lost 3-2 I would have said it was a good hockey game.”

A few injuries have plagued the Oilers as of late, and that may have attributed to road losing streak.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Murray said. “We are short benched with a few injuries and Jack Doremus quit on us. The guys that are in the lineup stepped up and got the job done.”

Murray singled out several players, including Evan Weinger who has six goals and five assists in the nine games played so far. Weinger picked up two assists against the Rush.

"Weinger continues to be affective and dangerous out there, and Eddie Martsushima is playing great hockey right now,” Murray said. ”Mike McKee blocked a lot of shots tonight and I like our goaltender Colten Ellis. We needed contribution from a lot of guys and we got it.”

The Oilers take on the Rush again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday followed by a Sunday afternoon game, both of which are at the BOK Center.

OILERS 3, RUSH 2

Rapid City;0;1;1;--;2

Tulsa;1;0;2;--;3

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Soper 3 (Leef, Bean) :12. Penalties: Rapid City, Lavigne (hooking) 5:23. Rapid City, K. Helgesen (tripping) 6:45. Tulsa, Lee (tripping) 17:18.

Second period: 2, Rapid City, T. Helgesen 1 (Nikolaev) 6:02. Penalties: Rapid City, Martin (cross checking) 8:33. Tulsa, Stewart (tripping) 10:53. Tulsa, Farren (cross checking) 12:54.

Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Supryka 1 (Weinger, Sadowy) 8:38 (pp). 4, Rapid City, Lavigne 1 (Yamamoto) 10:45. 5, Tulsa, McKee 1 (Weinger, Poulsen) 15:32. Penalties: Rapid City, K. Helgesen (roughing) 6:43. Rapid City, T. Helgesen (slashing) 7:17.

Power Plays: Rapid City 0-3. Tulsa, 1-5. Shots: Rapid City, 10-11-20—41. Tulsa, 11-13-11—35. Saves: Rapid City, Arvanitis, 10-13-9—32. Tulsa, Ellis, 10-10-19—39. A: 5,828.