Tulsa Oilers drop playoff opener at Utah

The Tulsa Oilers dropped the opener of their first-round playoff series with the Utah Grizzles, falling 6-3 Friday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

The Oilers and Grizzlies return to the ice at 8:10 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven Mountain Division semifinal.

Dylan Fitze gave Utah a 1-0 lead 3:07 into the game, but Tulsa's Alex Gilmour tied the match 1-1 with 14:20 left in the first period, beating goalie Peyton Jones by tipping in a shot from John Furgele. Brandon Tardiff scored a a short-handed goal with a minute remaining in the period to put the Grizzlies back on top.

The Oilers' Joe Garreffa tied the game at 2-2, beating Jones 4:45 into the second period. Jackson Leef gave Tulsa a 3-2 lead about five minutes later, finding the net from a sharp angle, but Utah's Charle-Edouard D’Astous tied the game at 3-3 with 14:19 into the period, and things remained that way going into the second break.

The Grizzlies then owned the final stanza. Zachary Tsekos tapped home a rebound 9:40 into the period, Trey Bradley netted a goal with 6:51 remaining in the game, and Bradley added an empty-net, power-play goal with 2:11 left to finish off the victory.

GRIZZLIES 6, OILERS 3

Tulsa 1 2 0 — 3

Utah 2 1 3 — 6

First period: 1, Utah, Fitze 1 (Bradley, D’Astous), 3:07 (PP). 2, Tulsa, Gilmour 1 (Furgele, Garreffa), 14:20. 3, Utah, Tardif 1 18:59 (SH). Penalties: DaSilva Tul (interference), 0:58; McKee Tul (high-sticking), 1:47; D’Astous Uta (interference), 10:15; D’Astous Uta (high-sticking), 18:35.

Second period: 4, Tulsa, Garreffa 1 4:45. 5, Tulsa, Leef 1 (Stewart, Soper), 9:06. 6, Utah, D’Astous 1 (Bradley, Tardif), 14:19 (PP). Penalties: Martin Uta (roughing), 5:22; McKee Tul (cross-checking), 12:43; Pommerville Tul (tripping), 14:02; D’Astous Uta (slashing), 19:48.

Third period: 7, Utah, Tsekos 1 (Fizer, Tardif), 9:40. 8, Utah, Bradley 1 (Burzan, McDonald), 13:09. 9, Utah, Bradley 2 (D’Astous, Tardif), 17:49 (PP EN). Penalties: Clurman Uta (high-sticking), 2:10; DaSilva Tul (holding), 6:05; Bradley Uta (slashing), 10:54; McKee Tul (roughing), 13:47; Soper Tul (match—illegal check to head), 13:47; Raabe Uta (roughing), 13:47; Gilmour Tul (double—roughing), 19:22; McKee Tul (fighting—major), 19:22; Burzan Uta (slashing), 19:22; Crossley Uta (fighting—major), 19:22; McDonald Uta (double—roughing), 19:22.

Shots: Tulsa 30, Utah 36. Power plays: Tulsa 0/7; Utah 3/7. Saves: Tulsa, Mannella 30; Utah, Jones 27 saves. A: 5,173