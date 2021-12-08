Tulsa Oilers defeat Utah 7-3 for fifth straight victory

The Oilers went 1-of-5 on the power play; however, Murray is concerned the team’s power-play game is not where it needs to be.

“Our power play is non-existent right now,” he said. “It is going the other way. Teams are getting more chances on the penalty kill than we are on our power play. We are practicing it, but we can’t seem to get any traction right now. We are fighting for pucks in our own zone.

“We are winning without it right now, but there will be a time down the road we will need it.”

Christian Simeone broke free just 34 seconds into the opening period and fired the puck through the legs of Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck to put Utah up 1-0.

At 6:29, Luka Burzan got open to the side of the Oilers’ net and made the score 2-0.

Kromm got a shot past Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner at 6:41, pulling the Oilers within one (2-1).

Dylan scored on a 2-on-1 play at 17:48 for Tulsa to even the score at 2-2.

Tulsa took a 3-2 lead at 4:24 of the second period on a shot by Soper, then Jordan Ernst followed with a power-play goal from the face-off circle at 7:18 to put the Oilers up 4-2.