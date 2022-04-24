Tulsa Oilers beat Utah to tie ECHL playoff series

Five different players netted goals as the Tulsa Oilers skated to a 5-3 win over Utah on Saturday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, tying their first-round playoff series at 1-1.

The Oilers and Grizzlies will play Game 3 of the best-of-seven Mountain Division semifinal at 7:05 pm. Tuesday at the BOK Center.

Tulsa's Alex Pommerville opened the scoring by beating Utah goalie Trent Miner on a breakaway 10:59 into the game for his first goal as an Oiler. Charle-Edouard D’Astous then had back-to-back power-play goals for the Grizzlies, the second coming 15:17 into the opening stanza to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

The Oilers' Adam Pleskach tied the game 5:09 into the second period, putting the puck into the top of the net from close range. Jack Doremus gave Tulsa its first lead of the night about three minutes later when he beat Miner from the left wing on a power play, but Utah's Tauran Fizer evened the score again midway through the period.

Max Golod then put Tulsa ahead for good with 5:04 left in the period, firing from the right circle to beat Miner inside the left post.

The Oilers' Alex Gilmour closed out the scoring with a goal 8:18 into the third period, beating Miner from a sharp angle.

TULSA 5, UTAH 3

Tulsa;1;3;1;--;5

Utah;2;1;0;--;3

First period: 1, Tulsa, Pommerville 1 10:59. 2, Utah, D'Astous 2 (Tardif, Bradley), 13:54 (PP). 3, Utah, D'Astous 3 (Tardif, Martin), 15:17 (PP). Penalties: Pleskach Tul (slashing), 13:16; Kromm Tul (holding), 14:21; McKee Tul (roughing), 14:42.

Second period: 4, Tulsa, Pleskach 1 (Gilmour, Garreffa), 5:09. 5, Tulsa, Doremus 1 (Leef, Pommerville), 8:03 (PP). 6, Utah, Fizer 1 (Penner, Raabe), 9:25. 7, Tulsa, Golod 1 14:56. Penalties: McDonald Uta (interference), 6:40; Garreffa Tul (diving/embellishment), 7:28; Fitze Uta (tripping), 7:28; Shearer Uta (cross-checking), 18:42.

Third period: 8, Tulsa, Gilmour 2 (Garreffa, Pleskach), 8:18. Penalties: Tardif Uta (slashing), 12:00; Doremus Tul (delay of game), 13:56; D'Astous Uta (interference), 18:56.

Shots: Tulsa 28, Utah 34. Power plays: Tulsa 1/4; Utah 2/4. Saves: Tulsa, Mannella 31; Utah, Miner 23. A: 6,161