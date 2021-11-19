Wichita Thunder claim shootout victory over Oilers

For the first time this season, the Tulsa Oilers played into overtime, and for the first time in three games the Oilers came away with a loss.

Playing longtime rival Wichita for the first time this season, the Oilers and Thunder squared off in a scoreless, seven-minute overtime period then went through six rounds of a shootout with the Oilers (6-2-0-1) losing 4-3 before a crowd of 4,987 Friday night at the BOK Center.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Oilers, however they earned a point in the standings.

It was the first loss for rookie goaltender Daniel Mannella, who came into the game 6-0.

Eddie Matsushima put the Oilers ahead for the second time in the game with a goal at 12:49 of the third period for a 3-2 lead. Tulsa had a power-play opportunity and a chance to win the game when the Thunder’s Mattao Gennaro went to the penalty box for tripping with around three minutes to play. But Nick Minweva scored a shorthanded goal, his second goal of the night, at 16:02 to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime.

In the overtime period, the Oilers looked a little out of sync but managed to keep the Thunder at bay. At 4:34 in OT Brayden Watts took a hooking penalty for the Thunder but the Oilers could not capitalize, sending the game into a shootout.