 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ECHL HOCKEY

Wichita at Oilers

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday

OILERS 3, AMERICANS 2

Allen;1;1;0;--;2

Tulsa;0;1;2;--;3

1st Period: 1, Allen, Hargrove 8 (Myllari, Crone), 0:59. Penalties-Butcher Aln (hooking), 12:59; Bean Tul (holding), 16:05; Butcher Aln (interference), 17:06; Hilderman Tul (cross-checking), 17:06.

2nd Period: 2, Tulsa, Soper 11 (Poulsen), 10:52. 3, Allen, Hargrove 9 (Combs), 12:35. Penalties-Soper Tul (interference), 0:59; Young Aln (roughing), 13:16; Poulsen Tul (roughing, roughing), 13:16; Robidoux Aln (kneeing), 15:44; Massicotte Aln (delay of game), 19:16.

3rd Period: 4, Tulsa, Sheriff 3 (Perna, Golod), 7:44. 5, Tulsa, Supryka 4 (Poulsen, Leef), 13:12. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal: Allen 7-6-6-19. Tulsa 10-20-7-37. Power Play Opportunities: Allen 0-3; Tulsa 0-3. Goalies: Allen, Flodell 1-9-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Tulsa, Ellis 8-6-4-0 (19 shots-17 saves). A: 14,013. Referee: Tyler Hascall.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert