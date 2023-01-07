Wichita at Oilers

Saturday
OILERS 3, AMERICANS 2
Allen;1;1;0;--;2
Tulsa;0;1;2;--;3
1st Period: 1, Allen, Hargrove 8 (Myllari, Crone), 0:59. Penalties-Butcher Aln (hooking), 12:59; Bean Tul (holding), 16:05; Butcher Aln (interference), 17:06; Hilderman Tul (cross-checking), 17:06.
2nd Period: 2, Tulsa, Soper 11 (Poulsen), 10:52. 3, Allen, Hargrove 9 (Combs), 12:35. Penalties-Soper Tul (interference), 0:59; Young Aln (roughing), 13:16; Poulsen Tul (roughing, roughing), 13:16; Robidoux Aln (kneeing), 15:44; Massicotte Aln (delay of game), 19:16.
3rd Period: 4, Tulsa, Sheriff 3 (Perna, Golod), 7:44. 5, Tulsa, Supryka 4 (Poulsen, Leef), 13:12. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal: Allen 7-6-6-19. Tulsa 10-20-7-37. Power Play Opportunities: Allen 0-3; Tulsa 0-3. Goalies: Allen, Flodell 1-9-0-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Tulsa, Ellis 8-6-4-0 (19 shots-17 saves). A: 14,013. Referee: Tyler Hascall.