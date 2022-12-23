`We are not very good right now': Oilers still searching for answers at season's one-third pole

At the one-third pole of the ECHL season, the Tulsa Oilers find themselves sitting sixth in the Mountain Division, out of playoff position, and looking for some answers.

In 24 games, the Oilers (8-11-5) have played five overtime games, getting the tying goal in four of them, to force the extra period. However, they have yet to win in overtime. Winning those would have them above .500 and sitting in third place and in playoff position.

On Thursday at the BOK Center, the Oilers overcame a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals for a 3-2 victory over the Allen Americans to snap a three game losing streak. But on Friday, the Oilers spotted the Americans a 3-0 lead and there was no comeback this time in a 5-2 loss.

The only bright spot for the Oilers was Jimmy Soper, who scored twice in the third period, sandwiching a pair of Allen goals.

“We are not very good right now,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of his team's play. “That is the bottom line. We are too soft. We don’t play a heavy enough game.

“Tonight we put ourselves down four penalties in the first period. We can’t seem to generate enough offense right now.”

After putting up 44 shots on Thursday the Oilers only fired five in the first period Friday.

“We had almost 50 shots last (Thursday) night and 13 in two periods tonight,” Murray said. “How does one night change like that?”

Murray is not seeing the physicality from his players that he expects day in and day out.

“The guys that are supposed to be physical players are not playing that way,” he said. “Thursday night was the same thing. We were absolutely dead in the first period. No energy or excitement to play at home and do well. I don’t have much good to say at all.”

One example is a breakaway Allen goal on Friday.

“They had a guy come out of the penalty box and we pass the puck to him for a breakaway,” Murray said shaking his head. “We have too many passengers.”

Earlier this week, Murray made a couple of trades with unexpected results, Cody Milan was picked up from Norfolk after he was the leading assists producer for the Admirals. Adam Samuelsson was traded for rookie defenseman Benjamin Gagné of Fort Wayne. Milan and Gagne then quit the Oilers.

Earlier in the season, JC Campagna and Jack Doremus also left the Oilers. Both were expected to add skill to the Oilers lineup.

“I tried to make changes this week and had two guys quit on me after I made trades,” Murray said. “It is just disappointing.”

Overtime games have been a big disappointment with the Oilers losing very early in the seven-minute periods.

“With the overtime games it is the same thing. We did not play well,” said Murray.

With no immediate answers to the Oilers' problems, Murray will probably make some more trades very soon,

“I am going to have to,” he said. “I need more energy. They come here saying they play high-energy games and I am not seeing it.”

The Oilers close out 2022 next week with three games at Rapid City then return home to face Allen again on Jan. 7.

AMERICANS 5, OILERS 2

Allen 1-2-2—5

Tulsa 0-0-2—2

First Period: 1, Allen, Robidoux 2 (Grissom, Combs) 18:41. Penalties: Tulsa, Supryka (hooking) 1:35. Allen, Robidoux (boarding) 7:01. Tulsa, Boudrias (cross checking) 8:55. Tulsa, Golod (interference) 12:18. Tulsa, Supryka (slashing) 14:18.

Second Period: 2, Allen, Combs 14 (Hargrove, Skelly) :55. 3, Allen, Crone 13 (Massicotte, Butcher) 5A:37. Penalties: Tulsa, Kromm (slashing) 5:18. Allen, Grissom (roughing) 11:55. Tulsa, Boudrias (slashing) 7:56.

Third Period: 4, Tulsa, Soper 8 (Golod, Poulsen) :32. 5, Allen, Crone 13 (Hargrove, Myllari) 8:38. 6, Allen, Gagnon 2 (unassisted) 9:22 (pp). 7, Tulsa, Soper 9 (Poulsen, Supryka) 16:45 (pp). Penalties: Allen, Gagnon (boarding) 7:16. Allen, Massicotte (tripping) 16:19.

Power Plays: Allen, 1-6. Tulsa, 1-4.

Shots: Allen, 11-12-11—34. Tulsa, 5-8-14—27.

Saves: Allen, Peressini, 5-8-12—25. Tulsa, Ellis,10-10-9—29.

Referee: Sam Heidemann. A. 4,735.