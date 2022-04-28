Utah takes Oilers to brink with 5-1 victory

Missed opportunities cost the Tulsa Oilers Thursday at the BOK Center as they lost 5-1 to the Utah Grizzlies in game five of their ECHL Kelly Cup playoff series.

With Utah taking a 3-2 lead, play moves to Utah on Monday where the Oilers must win to force a seventh game on Wednesday.

The Oilers and Grizzlies were tied 1-1 entering the third period, but then Utah took control. Four third-period goals put the game out of reach for Tulsa.

Trey Bradley put up a goal at 1:12 to give Utah its first lead of the game. Bradley then scored again at 10:23.

Just 39 seconds later Connor McDonald added another goal, his first of the series, putting the Oilers down 4-1.

With Jackson Leef in the penalty box, Kyle Belts added a Grizzlies power play goal at 16:44, ending the game with a 5-1 Utah advantage.

“I don’t think that is a 5-1 game, but on the score sheet it is,” said Oilers coach Rob Murray.

“Going into the third period we are OK. We are 1-1 and a careless giveaway early in the period cost us a goal. We had multiple opportunities and could not bury it.

“You have to give credit where credit is due, special teams. Their penalty kill has been excellent and our power play has been non-existent. We were 0-6 and they (Utah) was 2-of-4. We only had two (power play) goals in the series.

“The casual fan will say, ‘Why don’t they work on the power play?’ We are playing together but it is not getting executed.”

Many of the Oilers problems started in the first period despite taking a 1-0 lead.

The Oilers had several good looks at the net in the first period, including a couple of breakaways that did not go in. But at 16:43 the Oilers finally connected on a wrist shot from Jackson Leef to take a 1-0 lead.

Mason Mannek tied the game at 1-1 for Utah with an open-look power play shot off a face-off at 11:19 of the second period.

“When you look at the game, it was the breakaways,” Murray said. “We had about seven breakaways and did not score on one. That is probably the difference in the game.

“In the third period we had a couple of careless breakaways that ended up in the back of our net.

“We worked hard. There was energy. The missed opportunities early in the game ultimately cost us the game.”

GRIZZLIES 5, OILERS 1

Utah;0;1;4;—;5

Tulsa;1;0;0;—;1

First Period: 1, Leef 2 (Soper, Lagrone) 16:43. Penalties: Tulsa, Leef (hooking) 5:59. Utah, D’Astous (hooking) 11:22. Utah, D’Astous (slashing) 19:05.

Second Period: 2, Utah, Mannek 1 (Treks) 11:19 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Golod (interference) 6:32. Tulsa, Lagrone (cross checking) 9:59. Utah, Mannek (slashing) 14:46. Utah, D’Astous (tripping) 17:20.

Third Period: 3, Utah, Bradley 3 (Fizer) 1:12. 4, Utah, Bradley 4 (Fizer, Martin) 10:23. 5, Utah, McDonald 1 (Crossley, Penner) 11:02. 6, Utah, Betts 1 (Martin, Raabe) 16:44 (pp). Penalties: Utah, Mannek (hooking) 14:31. Tulsa, Leef (cross checking) 16:37. Utah, Fitze (slashing) 19:02.

Power Plays: Utah, 2-4. Tulsa, 0-6. Shots: Utah, 9-15-7—31. Tulsa, 16-16-14—46. Saves: Utah, Miner 15-16-14—45. Tulsa, Mannella 9-14-3—26, Ruck 0-0-0—0. Referee: Nolan Bloyer. A: 3,357.