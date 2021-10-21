Tulsa Oilers preview: Three storylines, players to watch, schedule, roster

THREE STORYLINES

1. Oilers under new ownership

Andy Scurto, NL Sports LLC, of Saratoga, California, purchased the Tulsa Oilers from the Stevens Brothers of Wichita, Kansas, in a deal completed in September.

Scurto, who owns two women’s professional Premier Hockey Federation teams, pledges to be a hands-on owner and wants to elevate the fan experience.

“I want to see us do more entertaining events like fan fairs and more entertainment,” Scurto said. “We are planning a party for opening day. We want to kick up the entertainment level because I think that is what fans come for. If we can make it more fun I think it will increase the fans. Ultimately I want more people coming to the games. I want to fill this arena.”

The Oilers are continuing their affiliation with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.

2. ECHL back to full strength

With 11 ECHL teams electing to not play in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 14 teams, including Tulsa, remained to compete for the Kelly Cup. Those 11 teams are back, and two new expansion teams will bring the ECHL to 27 teams for the 2021-22 season.