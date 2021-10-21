Tulsa Oilers preview: Three storylines, players to watch, schedule, roster

THREE STORYLINES
1. Oilers under new ownership
Andy Scurto, NL Sports LLC, of Saratoga, California, purchased the Tulsa Oilers from the Stevens Brothers of Wichita, Kansas, in a deal completed in September.
Scurto, who owns two women’s professional Premier Hockey Federation teams, pledges to be a hands-on owner and wants to elevate the fan experience.
“I want to see us do more entertaining events like fan fairs and more entertainment,” Scurto said. “We are planning a party for opening day. We want to kick up the entertainment level because I think that is what fans come for. If we can make it more fun I think it will increase the fans. Ultimately I want more people coming to the games. I want to fill this arena.”
The Oilers are continuing their affiliation with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL’s San Diego Gulls.
2. ECHL back to full strength
With 11 ECHL teams electing to not play in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 14 teams, including Tulsa, remained to compete for the Kelly Cup. Those 11 teams are back, and two new expansion teams will bring the ECHL to 27 teams for the 2021-22 season.
The Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa, will play in the Western Conference Central Division and Trois-Rivières Lions in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, will compete in the Eastern Conference North Division.
For the first time since 2017-18, all 27 ECHL teams have a NHL/AHL affiliation.
3. Home games against the East
A pair of Eastern Conference teams will make their first visit to the BOK Center. The Oilers will host the Orlando Solar Bears on Dec. 19 and the Newfoundland Growlers on Jan. 23.
The Oilers will visit the expansion Iowa Heartlanders on Feb. 16.
Players to Watch
Eddie Matsushima
Matsushima joins the Oilers fresh off an SPHL championship with Pensacola, producing 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 regular-season games with the Ice Flyers.
Matsushima added an additional five points (3G, 2A) in four playoff games, and was named to the SPHL All-Star second team.
“He is a consistent point producer that is always on the top of the list for a call-up,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said.
Greg Printz
Printz had three points (1G, 2A) in 13 games with San Diego after finishing his collegiate career last season. The Fairfax, Virginia, native captained Providence College his senior year, compiling 70 points (36G, 34A) in 133 career games with the Friars. The 6-2, 220-pound forward in on an AHL contract.
Printz scored two goals last Friday in Tulsa’s 7-5 exhibition victory over Wichita.
Max Golod
Golod returns to Tulsa after beginning his pro career with the Oilers last season. Golod had seven points (2G, 5A) in 10 games before sustaining an injury. The Toronto native finished the season with San Diego, producing five points (1G, 4A) in 16 games with the Gulls. Golod is on an NHL contract.
Golod scored a goal in Tulsa’s 3-2 overtime exhibition win over Wichita last Saturday.
Nathan Larose
Larose begins his pro career in Tulsa on assignment from San Diego. The 6-1, 196-pound, right-handed defenseman finished his QMJHL career with 104 points (45G, 59A) in 206 games split among Chicoutimi, Saint John and Cape Breton. The Quebec native finished his final junior season averaging more than a point-per-game from the blue line, racking up 33 points (17G, 116A) in 31 games with Cape Breton.
Larose scored his first professional goal in last Saturday’s 3-2 overtime exhibition win over Wichita.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Home games in CAPS and start at 7:05 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
October
22 at Rapid City, 8:05 pm.; 23 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 27 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. 30 KANSAS CITY.
November
4 IDAHO; 6 IDAHO; 7 IDAHO; 12 KANSAS CITY; 16 at Kansas City, 10:30 a.m.; 19 WICHITA; 20 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 26 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 27 UTAH; 28 UTAH at 4:05 p.m.
December
2 RAPID CITY; 3 RAPID CITY; 5 WICHITA; 8 UTAH; 9 UTAH; 12 UTAH, 4:05 p.m.; 19 ORLANDO 4:05 p.m.; 26 at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.; 27 Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 29 Iowa, 7:05 p.m.; 31 Kalamazoo 6:05 p.m.
January
2 at Kalamazoo, 3:05 p.m.; 7 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 8 ALLEN; 9 KANSAS CITY, 4:05 p.m.; 12 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 14 ALLEN; 16 ALLEN, 4:05 p.m.; 21 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 22 WICHITA; 23 NEWFOUNDLAND, 4:05 p.m.; 27 RAPID CITY; 28 RAPID CITY; 29 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
February
1 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 4 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 5 ALLEN; 6 RAPID CITY, 4:05 p.m.; 9 at Idaho, 8:05 p.m.; 11 at Idaho, 8:05 p.m.; 12 at Idaho, 8:05 p.m.; 16 at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.; 18 at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.; 19 at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.; 25 RAPID CITY; 26 RAPID CITY; 27 RAPID CITY, 4:05 p.m.
March
2 at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.; 4 at Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m.; 5 at Kalamazoo, 6:05 p.m.; 11 ALLEN; 12 ALLEN; 15 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 17 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 19 TOLEDO; 20 TOLEDO, 4:05 p.m.; 21 TOLEDO; 23 at Utah, 8:05 p.m.; 25 at Utah, 8:05 p.m.; 26 at Utah, 8:05 p.m.
April
1 WICHITA; 2 ALLEN; 3 at Allen, 4:05 p.m.; 6 at Wichita, 10:30 a.m.; 8 WICHITA; 13 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 15 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 16 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
PLAYER ROSTER
NO., NAME, PREVIOUS TEAM
Forwards
20 Dylan Sadowy, Orlando (ECHL)
10 Alex Kromm, Jacksonvillle (ECHL)
77 Max Golod, San Diego (AHL)
16 Jordan Ernst, Pensacola (SPHL)
13 Jimmy Soper, Macon (SPHL)
28 Jack Doremus, Denver university (NCAA)
21 Greg Printz, San Diego (AHL)
18 Adam Pleskach, Tulsa (ECHL)
15 Eddie Matsushima, Pensacola (SPHL)
19 Logan Coomes, Macon (SPHL)
92 Carson Denomie, Regina (WHL)
91 Francesco Corona, Muik Hockey (Suomi-Sarja, Finland)
71 Alex Gilmour, Birmingham (SPHL)
Defensemen
5 Tanner Lishchyncky, University of Saskatchewan (USports)
8 Nathan Larose, Cape Brenton (QMJHL)
14 Wyatt Trumbley, Fayetteville (SPHL)
27 Trey Phillips, Jacksonville (ECHL)
3 Jarod Hilderman, Birmingham (SPHL)
11 Duggie Lagrone, Pensacola (SPHL)
24 Mike McKee Tulsa (ECHL)
Goalies
30 Daniel Mannella, St. Lawrence University (NCAA)
1 Mason McDonald, Colorado (AHL)