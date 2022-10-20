Tulsa Oilers preview: Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 hockey season

WHAT’S NEW

Oilers return with last year’s playoff core

With a core of 14 players returning from last season’s playoff team, the Tulsa Oilers bring an experienced squad into the 2022-23 ECHL season that starts Friday when they host the Allen Americans at 7:05 at BOK Center.

Last season, the Oilers (36-30-0-6) finished fourth in the Mountain Division and advanced to the playoffs’ first round, where they lost to Utah in a series that went seven games.

That experience plus some key additions are expected to shore up the Oilers capabilities.

“I think it will be a lot of what you saw last year,” said Oilers coach Rob Murray, who is beginning his sixth season in Tulsa. “With the addition of J.C. Campagna, Evan Weinger and Max Golod down from San Diego it should add a little more skillset to our combinations, but like last year we are going to have to work for what we get.

“I don’t forecast that we will be a juggernaut with what we have, but we will be able to score. We have Daniel Mannella back and I felt in our Saturday exhibition game at the OIC (Oilers Ice Center) he was sharp. I think we are going to be good in net.”

Mannella was among the ECHL’s top goalies last season as he went 29-16-4 with a .907 saves percentage.

ECHL expands roster size

Teams will be allowed to carry an extra player on the roster this season.

“So instead of 16 skaters and two goalies it will be 17 skaters and two goalies,” Murray said. “You can mix or match that anyway you want. You could dress seven defensemen and keep 10 forwards or anyway you want.

“The NHL plays 18 and 2, the AHL plays 18 and 2 and the ECHL played 16 and 2 (in 2021-22). We carry 20 active players so for most of the season you are sitting guys out that are healthy. If you expanded the roster they could be playing. It might help with injuries.”

Added officials

During the playoffs last season, a four-man crew (two referees and two linespeople) was used to officiate games. That will be expanded this season with an extra official on the ice in 25% of regular-season games. Each team will play nine home games where the two-referee system is used.

The ECHL mandates that coaches will now have to meet with the referee one hour prior to each game.

“There is a conception or misconception that it is us against them,” Murray said. “We are trying to cultivate a relationship with these guys off the ice surface. I don’t know how it will work.

“There will be situations, and I will try my best to avoid these if I can, but I can imagine on a Friday night, and you are not too happy with the referees, and you have the same guys on the next night, it will be hard to hold your tongue. This is not setup for that purpose, but with 28 teams in this league I have to imagine it has to happen somewhere.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

J.C. Campagna is a proven scorer

Campagna, 29, comes from the Allen Americans where he scored 15 goals in 21 games last season.

“J.C. is another guy that adds size to our lineup,” Murray said. “He is a proven producer, scoring 35 goals in Fort Wayne a couple of seasons ago. He brings experience at 29, and he doesn’t count against the veteran cap with 192 games. He is a player that I liked as an opposing coach. I’m excited to see what he can bring to our team.”

Rookie goalie Eric Dop selects Oilers

Dop, 23, joins Tulsa after backstopping the prestigious Boston College Eagles in the 2021-22 season, appearing in 33 games with a 3.18 GAA, a .900 save percentage and a 12-15-5 record. Prior to playing at Boston College, Dop spent four seasons with Bowling Green, playing 80 games for the Falcons, posting a winning record in all four seasons.

“Eric was highly recruited by other teams in the league,” Murray said of the rookie goaltender. “He had his pick of teams and chose to come here. We are very excited that he made that choice. He was essentially a five-year starter at two strong programs. He never dipped below .900, which shows consistency, and that’s something coaches look at when recruiting goaltenders.”

Adam Samuelsson brings size to the defense

“We picked up Adam on waivers last week,” Murray said. “He is 6-foot-6 so he has some good size and I think he will be good. He is 22 and has some rawness in his game yet I think he will compete hard.

“Our backside is a little undersized and he helps that.”

Justin Bean brings versatility

Bean, at 6-2 and 205 pounds, has the potential to help the Oilers on offense and defense.

“He is a right-handed shot defenseman and takes care of his own end first,” Murray said of Bean, who had playing time with Wichita and Cincinnati last season. “He is a solid two-way blue-liner. He’s not a guy we are expecting to fill up the score sheet, but he has the ability to pitch in offensively.”

2022-23 SCHEDULE

Home games in CAPS and start at 7:05 p.m.

unless otherwise noted

October

21 ALLEN; 22 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 28 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

November

5 WICHITA; 6 at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.; 11 WICHITA; 12 at Kansas City 7:05 p.m.; 15 at Kansas City 10:35 a.m.; 17 RAPID CITY, 10:35 a.m.; 19 RAPID CITY; 20 RAPID CITY, 4:05 p.m.; 23 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 25 WICHITA; 26 at Wichita 7:05 p.m.; 27 WICHITA 4:05 p.m.

December

1 INDY; 2 INDY; 4 INDY, 4:05 p.m.; 10 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 13 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 16 JACKSONVILLE; 17 JACKSONVILLE; 22 ALLEN; 23 ALLEN; 28 at Rapid City 8:05 p.m.; 30 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 31 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

January

7 ALLEN; 8 WICHITA, 4:05 p.m.; 11 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 13 RAPID CITY; 14 RAPID CITY; 15 at Wichita, 4:05 p.m.; 20 UTAH; 21 UTAH; 22 UTAH, 4:05 p.m.; 27 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 28 at Allen, 7:05 p.m.; 29 ALLEN, 4:05 p.m.

February

3 IDAHO; 4 IDAHO; 5 IDAHO, 4:05 p.m.; 8 at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.; 10 at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.; 11 at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.; 14 WICHITA; 18 at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.; 24 RAPID CITY; 25 RAPID CITY; 26 RAPID CITY, 4:05 p.m.

March

1 at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.; 3 at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.; 4 at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.; 5 at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.; 10 CINCINNATI; 11 CINCINNATI; 17 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 18 at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.; 19 at Rapid City 5:05 p.m.; 24 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 25 at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.; 26 KANSAS CITY, 4:05 p.m.; 31 at Maine, 6:15 p.m.

April

1 at Maine, 5 p.m.; 2 at Maine, 2 p.m.; 5 at Wichita, 10:30 a.m.; 7 KANSAS CITY; 8 KANSAS CITY; 9 ALLEN, 4:05 p.m.; 12 at Utah, 8:10 p.m.; 14 at Utah, 8:10 p.m.; 15 at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

OILERS ROSTER

No. Name Previous Team

Forwards

10 Alex Kromm Tulsa (ECHL)

11 Tyler Poulsen Tulsa (ECHL

13 Jimmy Soper Tulsa (ECHL)

15 Eddie Matsushima Tulsa (ECHL)

19 Jackson Leef (V) Tulsa (ECHL)

20 Dylan Sadowy (V) Tulsa (ECHL)

21 Evan Weinger San Jose (AHL)

27 Michael Farren Steel Wings Linz (Austria)

28 Jack Doremus Tulsa (ECHL)

55 Ethan Stewart Tulsa (ECHL)

71 Alex Gilmour Tulsa (ECHL)

77 Max Golod (ANA) Tulsa (ECHL)

92 J.C. Campagna Allen (ECHL)

Defensemen

3 Jarod Hilderman Tulsa (ECHL)

5 Chris Perna SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA)

8 Adam Samuelsson Mariestad BoIS (Sweden)

16 Karl Boudrias Worcester/S.C. (ECHL)

22 Justin Bean Cincinnati/Wichita (ECHL)

24 Mike McKee (V) Tulsa (ECHL)

25 Andrew Jarvis Allen (ECHL)

29 Alex Pommerville Tulsa (ECHL)

Goalies

1 Eric Dop Boston College (NCAA)

30 Daniel Mannelia Tulsa (ECHL)