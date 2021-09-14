Tulsa Oilers' new owner promises hands-on approach, more fan interaction with team

“Tulsa is a beautiful city,” he said. “I did not expect it after spending time in Oklahoma City. Coming from California, there are trees and stuff. This is pretty. I love Tulsa.”

After retirement a few years ago, Scurto decided he needed to be doing something.

“I got involved in youth hockey,” he said. “I really like sports and got involved in a women’s professional league, the Premier Hockey Federation (formerly NWHL) and took over leadership. I am president of two clubs (Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps) and wanted to extend that into a men’s program. That is how we ended up where I am at.”

For the 2021-22 season, Scurto wants to get the team out into the community and do more promotions and get Tulsans excited about hockey.

“I want to see us do more entertaining events like fan fairs and more entertainment,” Scurto said. “We are planning a party for opening day. We want to kick up the entertainment level because I think that is what fans come for. If we can make it more fun I think it will increase the fans. Ultimately, I want more people coming to the games. I want to fill this arena.”

Scurto has moved to Tulsa and said he will be a hands-on owner.