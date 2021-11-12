Rookie goalie remains hot as Oilers defeat Kansas City 3-1

The possibility of a shutout was on the fans mind as the game neared the end.

“They definitely made a push and we knew that,” Mannella said of Kansas City. “We talked about that in the second intermission. But we did a great job even when they got more chances.”

Mannella has been waiting for the opportunity to play pro hockey and wants to make the most of it.

“I have been training for this for a year and a half now,” Mannella of his college days. “I was ready and knew when I got the chance I was going to make the most of it. When I got to Tulsa I knew what I needed to do, and it is has been going well so far.

“I am just taking it one day at a time right now,” Mannella said. ”I have a lot to prove and so far so good. There is a lot of season left.”

Jack Dormus started the Oilers' scoring spree when he picked up the puck behind the Mavericks net and scored on a wrap-around at 18:40 in the first period to put the Oilers up 1-0. The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 12-4 in the period and finally scored after coming close with several shots during a power play midway of the period.