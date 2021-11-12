Rookie goalie remains hot as Oilers defeat Kansas City 3-1

A strong defensive effort combined with near-perfect goaltending from rookie Daniel Mannella lifted the Tulsa Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks before a crowd of 4,741 Friday at the BOK Center.
Tulsa improved to 5-2 on the season, and Mannella remained undefeated in net (5-0) for the Oilers.
“We had a very strong game,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We limited them to 10 shots after two periods. We scored some nice goals. We got pucks in the net, bodies in the net. That is how you score goals.
“Jack's (Dormus) goal we were all around the net, (Dylan) Sodowy’s goal a tip, and Eddies (Matsushima) goal, digging for the puck with the goalie.”
The Oilers came within six minutes of a shutout until 14:10 of the third period when Marcus Crawford took advantage of a Kansas City power-play opportunity for their only goal of the night.
“We were a little undisciplined in the third period when we needed to be a little more in playoff mode,” Murray said. “But it was a really good game all around.”
Mannella, who came to the Oilers from St. Lawrence University, has adapted well to his move to professional hockey stopping 137-of-145 shots in his first five games.
“The guys played great tonight, and the most important thing is we got the win tonight,” Mannella said. “That is all I am focused on when I am in there.”
The possibility of a shutout was on the fans mind as the game neared the end.
“They definitely made a push and we knew that,” Mannella said of Kansas City. “We talked about that in the second intermission. But we did a great job even when they got more chances.”
Mannella has been waiting for the opportunity to play pro hockey and wants to make the most of it.
“I have been training for this for a year and a half now,” Mannella of his college days. “I was ready and knew when I got the chance I was going to make the most of it. When I got to Tulsa I knew what I needed to do, and it is has been going well so far.
“I am just taking it one day at a time right now,” Mannella said. ”I have a lot to prove and so far so good. There is a lot of season left.”
Jack Dormus started the Oilers' scoring spree when he picked up the puck behind the Mavericks net and scored on a wrap-around at 18:40 in the first period to put the Oilers up 1-0. The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 12-4 in the period and finally scored after coming close with several shots during a power play midway of the period.
Just 1:29 into the second period Dylan Sadowy directed in a pass from the blue line to put the Oilers up 2-0. It was his fourth goal of the season.
At 8:37 Eddie Matsushima was in the right place to pick up a rebound on a shot from Duggie Lagrone that deflected behind Mavericks goalie Andrew Shortridge for his first goal of the season, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead.
OILERS 3, MAVERICKS 1
Kansas City;0;0;1;--;1
Tulsa;1;2;0;--;3
First period: 1, Tulsa, Doremus 3 (Coomes) 18:40. Penalties: Kansas City, Mychan (high sticking double minor) 11:52.
Second period: 2, Tulsa, Sadowy 4 (Lagrone, Hilderman) 1:29. 3, Tulsa, Matsushima 1 (Lagrone) 8:37. Penalties: Kansas City, Robidoux (goaltender interference) 5:57.
Third period: 4, Kansas City, Michaud 4 (Crawford) 14:10 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Lishchynsky (slashing) 2:08. Kansas City, Perepeluk (unsportsmanlike conduct) 10:14. Tulsa, Kromm (roughing, high sticking double minor) 10:14. Kansas City, Michaud (high sticking) 16:43. Tulsa, Pappalardo (too many men) 18:58.
Power plays: Kansas City, 1-3. Tulsa, 0-3. Shots: Kansas City, 4-6-11—21. Tulsa, 12-10-6—28. Saves: Kansas City, Shortridge, 11-8-6—25. Tulsa, Mannella. 4-6-10—20. A: 4,741.