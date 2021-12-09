Oilers' winning streak ends at five with loss to Utah

After the Tulsa Oilers scored six unanswered goals to defeat Utah on Wednesday, the Grizzlies turned the tables Thursday with three unanswered goals of their own on the way to a 4-3 victory at the BOK Center.
The victory ended the Oilers’ (11-6-0-1) win streak at five games and dropped Tulsa into third place in the ECHL Mountain Division standings.
Oilers coach Rob Murray has been concerned with the team’s power-play execution of late, and it bit them Thursday. Benjamin Tardif scored a shorthanded goal at 6:55 of the first period and followed that up with a power-play goal at 3:39 of the second period. Kyle Pouncy scored an even-strength goal at 7:46 to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.
“That has been knocking on our door for the last 10 games,” Murray said of the Oilers’ power-play execution. “We are going to give up shorthanded goals as opposed to power-play goals. That was a gift.
“With the lineup we have right now, as far as our backside goes and guys hurt, we cannot afford to be giving teams gifts.
“On that five-minute power play we maybe had two good looks. That is just not cutting it. That could be the game right there.”
The Oilers played hard in the third period, out-shooting the Grizzlies 11-3 in an effort to catch up. But Utah’s Zac Robbins scored at 17:05, giving the Grizzlies their fourth goal. Tulsa’s Alex Gilmour added his second goal of the night at 18:49, but it was too little, too late.
“That last goal they (Utah) got, we got an easy breakout pass and we threw it behind a player and it’s in our net,” Murray said.
“I thought we fought hard and played better than last (Wednesday) night.
“We came out and played real hard in the third. The effort was there. We just came out on the wrong side of it.”
The Oilers found the net at 11:50 of the second period when Gilmour scored. Jack Doremus kept his multi-game point streak alive with his ninth goal of the season at 3:28 of the third period to pull the Oilers within one.
With two days off, the Oilers have time to regroup before Utah returns on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. game.
GRIZZLIES 4, OILERS 3
Utah;1;2;1;—;4
Tulsa;0;1;2;—;3
First Period: 1, Utah, Tardif 1 (unassisted) 6:55 (sh). Penalties: Utah, Bowen (boarding major) 3:03.
Second Period: 2 Utah, Tardif 2 (Martin) 3:39 (pp). 3, Utah, Pouncy 1 (Colatarci, Nielsen) 7:46. 4, Tulsa, Gilmour 7 (Doremus, Coomes) 11:50. Penalties: Tulsa, Lagrone (hooking) 2:13. Tulsa, Soper (tripping) 18:37.
Third Period: 5, Tulsa, Doremus 9 (Sadowy) 3:28. 6, Utah, Robbins 1 (Martin) 17:03. Tulsa, Gilmour 8 (Lagrone, Sadowy) 18:49. Penalties: None.