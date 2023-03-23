This week: Tulsa visits the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri; hosts Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, BOK Center.
Records: Tulsa is 19-32-7-1 (46 points), seventh in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Kansas City is 27-25-6-2 (62 points), third in the Mountain.
Promotion: Sunday — Pucks and Paws: All tickets in dog sections 117-119 are general admission. Dogs and their owners must enter through the dog entrance located just east of the ticket office. The waiver will need to be filled out prior to the dog entering the building. Dogs are not permitted in the arena outside of the dog sections unless they are leaving the game. Each fan is allowed only one dog. Dogs must be on a leash that is 6 feet or less. Dog entry tickets are $10 each and human entry tickets are $15 each in sections 117-119. All dogs must be up-to-date on all shots.
Notes: The Oilers carry a seven-game losing streak into the weekend. .. Tulsa is 12-0-2 when leading after two periods. .. The Oilers only have four home games remaining this season. .. Eddie Matsushima is Tulsa’s scoring leader with 27 goals and 44 points. Tulsa’s Tag Bertuzzi, who started the season with Norfolk, also has 44 points with 21 goals.