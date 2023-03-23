Promotion: Sunday — Pucks and Paws: All tickets in dog sections 117-119 are general admission. Dogs and their owners must enter through the dog entrance located just east of the ticket office. The waiver will need to be filled out prior to the dog entering the building. Dogs are not permitted in the arena outside of the dog sections unless they are leaving the game. Each fan is allowed only one dog. Dogs must be on a leash that is 6 feet or less. Dog entry tickets are $10 each and human entry tickets are $15 each in sections 117-119. All dogs must be up-to-date on all shots.