Notes: The Oilers enter the weekend series with a four-game losing streak while Rapid City has won two in a row. With 16 games left, Tulsa is 13 points out of playoff position. .. Tulsa's Dante Sheriff has 14 points in his last 11 games. .. Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson is 4-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .929 save percentage in his last seven games. .. The Oilers rank fourth in the ECHL with an attendance average of 6,874.