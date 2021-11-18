Oilers update: Weekend series against Wichita opens Friday at BOK Center

This week: Tulsa hosts the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Friday and then visits the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Friday’s promotion: Ladies Night — There will be special perks for women attending the game, including prizes and free drinks.
Records: Tulsa is 6-2 (12 points), second in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Wichita is 4-5 (8 points), fifth in the Mountain Division.
Notes: Tulsa and Wichita are meeting for the first time this season. ... Both teams enter the weekend on two-game winning streaks. ... Dylan Sadowy and Alex Gilmour share Tulsa's points lead with nine. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella is 6-0 and leads ECHL goalies in wins. He has a 1.29 GAA and .955 save percentage. ... For Wichita, Peter Crinella has a team-high five goals and Cam Clarke is tied for first among ECHL defensemen with eight assists. Matteo Gennaro and Jay Dickman share the team lead with nine points. Sean Allen is third in penalty minutes with 45. Goalie Evan Buitenhuis has started every game for Thunder. He has a 2.47 GAA and save percentage of .921.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World