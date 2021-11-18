Oilers update: Weekend series against Wichita opens Friday at BOK Center

Notes: Tulsa and Wichita are meeting for the first time this season. ... Both teams enter the weekend on two-game winning streaks. ... Dylan Sadowy and Alex Gilmour share Tulsa's points lead with nine. Tulsa's Daniel Mannella is 6-0 and leads ECHL goalies in wins. He has a 1.29 GAA and .955 save percentage. ... For Wichita, Peter Crinella has a team-high five goals and Cam Clarke is tied for first among ECHL defensemen with eight assists. Matteo Gennaro and Jay Dickman share the team lead with nine points. Sean Allen is third in penalty minutes with 45. Goalie Evan Buitenhuis has started every game for Thunder. He has a 2.47 GAA and save percentage of .921.