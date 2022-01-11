 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oilers update: Week includes three games against Allen Americans
TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers update: Week includes three games against Allen Americans

Up next: Tulsa visits the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and hosts them at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center.

Records: Tulsa is 15-13-0-1 (31 points), fourth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Allen is 13-10-3-0 (29 points), sixth in the Mountain.

Promotions: Ladies Night — There will be special perks for women attending the game, including prizes and free drinks; Sunday — Family Fun Day: Fans can skate with the Oilers players after the game.

Notes: The Oilers, after splitting a pair against Allen last week, are in a stretch of playing the Americans five times in a six-game stretch. The Americans will play Saturday at Kansas City between games in Tulsa on Friday and Sunday. ... Tulsa rookie Ryan DaSilva has three goals in his past three games. ... The Oilers are 11-0-1 when scoring at least four goals. .... Allen's Chad Costello, a 2010-11 Oiler, is with Allen this season for the first time since 2017. He is 10th in the ECHL with 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

