Oilers update: Week includes three games against Allen Americans

Notes: The Oilers, after splitting a pair against Allen last week, are in a stretch of playing the Americans five times in a six-game stretch. The Americans will play Saturday at Kansas City between games in Tulsa on Friday and Sunday. ... Tulsa rookie Ryan DaSilva has three goals in his past three games. ... The Oilers are 11-0-1 when scoring at least four goals. .... Allen's Chad Costello, a 2010-11 Oiler, is with Allen this season for the first time since 2017. He is 10th in the ECHL with 30 points on 13 goals and 17 assists.