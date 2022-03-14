Oilers update: Veteran ECHL defenseman acquired for playoff run

Notes: The Oilers purchased defenseman John Furgele from Worcester on Monday. Furgele, 29, has 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 140 career ECHL games. He has also played for Maine, Atlanta, Kansas City, Greenville and Norfolk. He had 15 points with two goals in 32 games this season, including six assists in his last 10 games. Oilers coach Rob Murray said, “Similar to the (Jackson) Leef trade, we are strengthening our team with experience. He brings that from playing a few seasons in our league. He is a solid player, who can help us on the power play.” ... On Tuesday, the Oilers open a stretch of five games in seven days. They will host Toledo in a three-game series starting Saturday. ... With 16 games remaining, Tulsa is battling Kansas City, Allen and Wichita for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain. ... Alex Gilmour had his first pro hat trick in Tulsa's 7-3 win over Allen on Saturday. Gilmour has 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 52 games this season.