Oilers update: Veteran defenseman Alex Pommerville traded to Norfolk

This week: Tulsa visits the Kansas City Mavericks at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri; hosts Rapid City Rush at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center.
Promotions: Thursday -- Education Day; Saturday -- Native American Heritage Night: The first 1,500 fans will receive a clear Oilers bag. Little Mike and Funny Bone will make an appearance. There also will be Indigenous cultural performances and a post-game jersey auction. Sunday -- Family Funday includes character appearances, a food to veterans food drive and a postgame family skate with the Oilers.
Records: Tulsa is 2-3-2 (6 points), seventh in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Kansas City is 5-3-1 (11 points), fourth in the Mountain; Rapid City is 4-6-0 (8 points), fifth in the Mountain.
Notes: In a scheduling oddity, the Oilers will play consecutive games at 10:35 a.m. -- Tuesday on the road against Kansas City and Thursday at home against Rapid City. .. In roster moves Monday, the Oilers signed rookie defenseman Cameron Supryka, 21, and traded defenseman Alex Pommerville to Norfolk. Pommerville, 29, was in his second season with the Oilers. His lone goal in 44 games with Tulsa was in a playoff win last season at Utah. He had nine career assists and a plus-2 rating. Also, goaltender Daniel Mannella was activated and goaltender Eric Dop was placed on reserve. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima twice last week scored a tying goal in the final minute of regulation. .. The Oilers have outshot their opponent in six of seven games. .. Tulsa's Max Golod has four assists in the past three games.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World