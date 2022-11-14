Oilers update: Veteran defenseman Alex Pommerville traded to Norfolk

Notes: In a scheduling oddity, the Oilers will play consecutive games at 10:35 a.m. -- Tuesday on the road against Kansas City and Thursday at home against Rapid City. .. In roster moves Monday, the Oilers signed rookie defenseman Cameron Supryka, 21, and traded defenseman Alex Pommerville to Norfolk. Pommerville, 29, was in his second season with the Oilers. His lone goal in 44 games with Tulsa was in a playoff win last season at Utah. He had nine career assists and a plus-2 rating. Also, goaltender Daniel Mannella was activated and goaltender Eric Dop was placed on reserve. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima twice last week scored a tying goal in the final minute of regulation. .. The Oilers have outshot their opponent in six of seven games. .. Tulsa's Max Golod has four assists in the past three games.