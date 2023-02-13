Notes: The Oilers are coming off three consecutive losses at league-leading Idaho. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has five goals in his last six games. .. Wichita suspended goaltender Evan Buitenhuis and removed him from the roster Monday. Buitenhuis, 13-13-3, leads the ECHL with 1,007 saves, had a .922 saves percentage and 2.90 GAA in 30 games in his third season with the Thunder. .. Wichita leads the ECHL with 227 power-play opportunities.