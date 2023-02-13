This week: Tulsa hosts the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at BOK Center; visits the Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita.
Records: Tulsa is 15-22-7 (38 points), seventh in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Wichita is 25-18-4-0 (54 points), second in the Mountain Division.
Notes: The Oilers are coming off three consecutive losses at league-leading Idaho. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has five goals in his last six games. .. Wichita suspended goaltender Evan Buitenhuis and removed him from the roster Monday. Buitenhuis, 13-13-3, leads the ECHL with 1,007 saves, had a .922 saves percentage and 2.90 GAA in 30 games in his third season with the Thunder. .. Wichita leads the ECHL with 227 power-play opportunities.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World