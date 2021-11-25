Oilers update: Tulsa looks to avoid Wichita sweep; hosts Utah in weekend pair

Notes: The Oilers signed forward Darren McCormick, who had been with Rapid City. McCormick, 28, had an assist in four games. “McCormick brings a strong skill set to the lineup,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said in a media release. ”He has a lot of skill, and the man advantage is his bread and butter, so we’re hoping he can bring some life to a struggling power play.” McCormick has 137 points (83 goals, 54 assists) in 160 SPHL games. He led the SPHL with 20 goals last season to help Pensacola win the league title and joins former Pensacola teammates Jordan Ernst, Duggie Lagrone and Eddie Matsushima with the Oilers. ... Wichita won both games against Tulsa last weekend, with the first coming in a shootout. The Thunder outscored its opponents 17-8 during a four-game winning streak that ended with Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Rapid City. ... Tulsa's Logan Coomes is tied for the lead among ECHL rookies with two game-winning goals. ... Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous is on a 10-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). ... Utah is 8-1 when it scores first.