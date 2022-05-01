Oilers update: Tulsa faces must-win situation in Game 6 at Utah

Notes: Utah enters Monday with momentum after a 5-1 win in Game 5 on Thursday at Tulsa. In Tulsa’s last playoff series in 2019, the Oilers were in a similar situation as they are now in the Western Conference finals against Toledo. Tulsa won on the road in Game 6 to even the series at 3 games before returning home and losing Game 7. The Oilers won Game 6 in all three of their 2019 playoffs series in ‘19 — and overcame a 3-games-2 deficit in their opening series. … Utah’s Ben Tardif is the ECHL playoff points leader with 11 on two goals and nine assists, followed by teammate Charle-Edouard-D’Astous with nine on four goals and five assists. Rapid City’s Calder Brooks and Toledo’s TJ Hensick also have nine points. Utah’s Trey Bradley has eight points on four goals and four assists. Joe Garreffa leads Tulsa with seven points on two goals and five assists. … Six of the eight Kelly Cup opening series are still going until at least Game 6. The two that have been decided are Rapid City defeating Allen 4-1 and Jacksonville sweeping Atlanta in four games. … Former Oilers defenseman Hunter Drew made his NHL debut as he played two games for the parent Anaheim Ducks after being called up from the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. Drew, 23, had four assists in five games for Tulsa in the 2019-20 season. On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues called up former Oilers forward Dakota Joshua for the NHL playoffs that start Monday. Joshua, who also played for Tulsa in 2019-20 when the Oilers were a Blues affiliate, has three goals and eight points in 30 NHL games this season.