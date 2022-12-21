Oilers update: Trade with Fort Wayne includes rookie defensemen; Allen visits for 2-game series

Notes: The Oilers’ two-game series against Allen will close out their pre-holiday break schedule. … In a trade involving rookie defensemen Tuesday, the Oilers acquired Benjamin Gagne from Fort Wayne for Adam Samuelsson. Gagné, 24, has eight points with three goals in 15 games. The Quebec native spent the past three years with the University of New Brunswick. Samuelsson had three assists in 21 games and led the Oilers in penalty minutes. .. Tulsa has lost three in a row and Allen is in a 2-8 stretch. … Tulsa's top scorer is Eddie Matsushima with 12 goals and 21 points. … Allen's Hank Crone is tied for third among ECHL rookies with 12 goals. … The Americans are 4-1-1 when leading after two periods.