Oilers update: Three-game weekend series starts Friday at Allen

Notes: The Oilers claimed Brennan Blaszczak off waivers and released forward Dylan Sadowy, who was claimed off waivers by Iowa and then traded to Savannah. Blaszczak, 26, is back with former teammate and 2023 ECHL All-Star Eddie Matsushima after being acquired via waivers. They played on Pensacola’s 2020-21 SPHL title team. Blaszczak has two goals in eight ECHL games this season with Kalamazoo and Savannah. Last season, he had 31 goals in 46 games with Pensacola. Sadowy, 26, was in his second season with the Oilers, producing 14 points in 30 games. .. Utah’s Trent Miner was selected as the ECHL’s goaltender of the week after beating Tulsa twice last weekend. .. Tulsa’s Max Golod has six points in his last five games. .. Allen is coming off a 3-2 win over Kansas City on Wednesday as Hank Crone extended his point streak to 10 games with his sixth goal during that span. Allen is 7-3 in its last 10 games while Tulsa is 4-5-0-1.