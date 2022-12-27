 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oilers update: Three-game series starts Wednesday at slumping Rapid City

Oilers battle Rush at BOK Center (copy)

Tulsa's Jimmy Soper will face Rapid City's Rory Kerins (91) this week when the teams meet for a three-game series.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Up next: Tulsa visits the Rapid City Rush at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota

Records: Tulsa is 8-11-5-0 (21 points), sixth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Rapid City is 13-15-0-0-0 (26 points, third in the Mountain.

Notable: The Oilers and Rush will close out 2022 with a three-game series this week, starting Wednesday. Both teams are struggling -- Tulsa is 1-4 in its past five games while Rapid City has lost seven in a row. .. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper has six goals in his past eight games. .. Rapid City's Alex Aleardi is on a three-game goal streak. .. Rapid City defenseman Simon Lavigne was recalled Tuesday by Calgary of the AHL. Two of Lavigne's four goals this season have come against Tulsa, including an overtime winner Nov. 20.

Next home game: Saturday, Jan. 7 vs. Allen, 7:05 p.m. (Autism Awareness Night)

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

"A very good class of seniors in the Tulsa area this year for major college football:" Ahead of early signing, Barry and Dean talk about how locals will fare at the college level.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

