Oilers update: Three-game series starts Wednesday at slumping Rapid City

Notable: The Oilers and Rush will close out 2022 with a three-game series this week, starting Wednesday. Both teams are struggling -- Tulsa is 1-4 in its past five games while Rapid City has lost seven in a row. .. Tulsa's Jimmy Soper has six goals in his past eight games. .. Rapid City's Alex Aleardi is on a three-game goal streak. .. Rapid City defenseman Simon Lavigne was recalled Tuesday by Calgary of the AHL. Two of Lavigne's four goals this season have come against Tulsa, including an overtime winner Nov. 20.