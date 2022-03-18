Oilers update: Three-game home series opens Saturday against ECHL-leading Toledo

Promotions: Saturday — Alzheimer's Awareness Night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, with the jerseys auctioned after the game in the River Spirit Lounge. Sunday — Family Fun Day with the Oilers joining a league of superheroes for this game only to take the ice as Batman on DC Comic Night, with a mission to defeat the Joker (Toledo Walleye). There also will be a post-game skate with the Oilers players. Monday — $2 Beer and $2 Hot Dog Night.

Notes: The Oilers will open a three-game series against Toledo on Saturday night. These will be the first games between the teams since the 2019 ECHL Western Conference finals, won by Toledo in seven games. Toledo has the ECHL's best winning percentage, but is only 5-5 in its past 10 games while Tulsa is 4-4-2. .... Jackson Leef had three points in Tulsa's 5-2 win on Thursday at Allen. The victory kept the Oilers in playoff position. Jack Doremus clinched the win with an empty-net goal in his first game back from the AHL. Doremus, one of the ECHL's top rookies, has 23 goals and 23 assists for 46 points in 49 games for Tulsa. He had one assist in five games with Rochester of the AHL. ... Toledo recently added rookie defenseman Seth Barton, who was the Detroit Red Wings' third-round draft choice in 2018.