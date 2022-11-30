Oilers update: Three-game home series against Indy starts Thursday

Notes: After going 3-0-1 in a four-game series against Wichita last week, the Oilers this week host their its first opponent outside of the Mountain Division this season. Indy will open its three-game series against the Oilers on Thursday after playing Wednesday night at Wichita. Indy leads the ECHL with seven short-handed goals. ... Tulsa's Tyler Poulsen has nine points, including three goals, in the last nine games. ... Recent additions Cameron Supryka and Ryley Lindgren have sparked the Oilers. Supryka is on a four-game point streak with one goal and four assists, while Lindgren has four points in four games with three goals and an assist. ... Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games.