TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers update: Three-game home series against Indy starts Thursday

  • Updated
Oilers battle Rush at BOK Center (copy)

Tulsa Oilers' Cameron Supryka (14) scores against Rapid City Rush (now Oilers) goaltender Brad Arvanitis during their Nov. 17 game.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

This week: Tulsa hosts the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center.

Promotions: Thursday — $2 Beer Night; Friday — Ladies Night/Skilled Trades Night — After the game there will be a Throwback Jersey auction; Sunday — Family Funday includes a pre-game figure skating Christmas show, character appearances and Santa Claus. 

Records: Tulsa is 6-5-4 (16 points), sixth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Indy is 10-5-1 (21 points through Tuesday), second in the Central.

Notes: After going 3-0-1 in a four-game series against Wichita last week, the Oilers this week host their its first opponent outside of the Mountain Division this season. Indy will open its three-game series against the Oilers on Thursday after playing Wednesday night at Wichita. Indy leads the ECHL with seven short-handed goals. ... Tulsa's Tyler Poulsen has nine points, including three goals, in the last nine games. ... Recent additions Cameron Supryka and Ryley Lindgren have sparked the Oilers. Supryka is on a four-game point streak with one goal and four assists, while Lindgren has four points in four games with three goals and an assist. ... Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has scored 11 goals in his last 13 games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World​

