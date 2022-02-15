Oilers update: Six-game road trip continues in Fort Wayne

Up next: Tulsa visits the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa; the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:05 p.m. Friday at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati; and the Fort Wayne Komets at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Country War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Records: Tulsa is 24-19-1-1 (50 points, .556), third in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Iowa is 17-23-6-1 (41 points, .436), seventh in the Central; Cincinnati is 24-19-2-0 (50 points, .556), fifth in the Central; Fort Wayne is 22-16-5-1 (50 points, .568), fourth in the Central.

Notes: Tulsa, coming off a 1-2 series at Idaho last week, starts the second half of its six-game trip Wednesday at Iowa. Tulsa's Jack Doremus leads ECHL rookies with 20 goals and 40 points. ... Iowa's Kris Bennett has 12 points with six goals and six assists in the past seven games. ... Cincinnati's Jesse Schultz is tied for second in the ECHL with 15 power-play assists. ... Fort Wayne's Will Graber leads the ECHL with 32 assists.