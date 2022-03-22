 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TULSA OILERS UPDATE

Oilers update: Schedule doesn't get easier as series starts at Utah

Tulsa Oilers vs Utah Grizzlies (copy)

Tulsa's Jimmy Soper passes the puck past Utah's Benjamin Tardif during a game earlier this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Up next: Tulsa visits the Utah Grizzlies at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah.

Records: Tulsa is 29-27-3-2 (63 points, .516), fifth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Utah is 36-22-2-1 (75 points, .615), first in the Mountain.

Next home game: April 1, 7:05 p.m., vs. Wichita

Notes: For the second consecutive week, the Oilers will face a division leader in a three-game series as Tulsa visits Utah starting on Wednesday night. ... Utah is 5-5 in its past 10 games, while Tulsa is 4-4-2. ... Jimmy Soper has seven points in his past six games for Tulsa. ... Utah goalie Trent Miner has a team-record five shutouts this season. ... On Monday, Utah acquired forward Dylan Fitze from Orlando in a trade for forward Brian Bowen. Fitze has 10 goals in 41 games this season, while Bowen has 20 goals in 57 games.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

