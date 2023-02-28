Notes: The Oilers, coming off a 5-2 win over Rapid City on Sunday, starts a four-game road trip at Cincinnati, which is 8-0-0-1 in its past nine games. Tulsa is 5-5 over its last 10 games. .. Tulsa’s Jackson Leef has 17 goals and 40 points in 74 games with Tulsa since being acquired from Cincinnati last season. .. Tulsa’s Tag Bertuzzi is third among ECHL rookies with eight power-play goals and the Oilers have scored a PPG in their last four games. .. Tulsa’s Max Golod is on a five-game point streak (eight goals, five assists). .. The Oilers are 11-0-2 when leading through two periods. .. Tulsa averaged 3.55 goals in February compared to a season average of 2.9 through January. .. The Oilers signed rookie goalie Riley Morris, who has played in two ECHL games this season — one each with Kansas City and South Carolina. .. Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive set career highs with four goals and six points on Saturday at Indy.