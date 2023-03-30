Notes: It took five years, but the Oilers are playing the Mariners for the first time this weekend. Maine has been in the ECHL since the 2018-19 season. Tulsa is 1-9 and Maine 4-6 in their past 10 games. … The Oilers signed 20-year-old forward Kalvyn Watson, who is expected to make his pro debut Friday. Watson had 35 goals and 66 points in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds this season. In other roster moves, the Oilers activated defenseman Mike McKee off Injured Reserve, released forward Nathan Hudgin, and placed scoring leader Eddie Matsushima and forward Ethan Stewart on IR.