This week: Tulsa visits the Maine Mariners at 6:15 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, Maine; visits the Wichita Thunder, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas.
Records: Tulsa is 20-34-7-1 (48 points), seventh in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Maine 36-24-2-1 (75 points), third in the North Division; Wichita is 30-29-6-0 (65 points), third in the Mountain.
Next home game: April 7, 7:05 p.m. vs. Kansas City
Notes: It took five years, but the Oilers are playing the Mariners for the first time this weekend. Maine has been in the ECHL since the 2018-19 season. Tulsa is 1-9 and Maine 4-6 in their past 10 games. … The Oilers signed 20-year-old forward Kalvyn Watson, who is expected to make his pro debut Friday. Watson had 35 goals and 66 points in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds this season. In other roster moves, the Oilers activated defenseman Mike McKee off Injured Reserve, released forward Nathan Hudgin, and placed scoring leader Eddie Matsushima and forward Ethan Stewart on IR.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World