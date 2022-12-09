Oilers update: Road series against Kansas City starts Saturday

Notes: The Oilers, who have not played since last weekend's 0-2-1 home series against Indy, return to action with a two-game road series against Kansas City. . Kansas City also is struggling in an 0-4-1 stretch. .. Tulsa acquired forward Dante Sheriff from Orlando for future considerations. Sheriff has not played this season due to injury. He spent the past two seasons with Mercyhurst University, where he produced 42 points in 52 games. His sister Kandice, played for Oilers owner Andy Scurto's Buffalo Beauts in 2019-20. .. Oilers defenseman Justin Bean has four points in his past five games. .. Tulsa's Ryley Lindgren and Cameron Supryka have six points each in seven games. .. The Oilers have not been in a shootout in their first 18 games. .. Kansas City is 4-1-2 in one-goal games. .. The Oilers are the only ECHL team not to allow a short-handed goal this season.