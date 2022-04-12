Oilers update: Playoff positions will be decided in final regular-season series at Rapid City

Notable: The Oilers and Rush will end the regular season with a three-game series that starts Wednesday. Neither team has a playoff berth clinched. Tulsa and Rapid City can finish as high as second place in the division and have home-ice advantage in the playoffs' opening round or as low as fifth and not be among the Mountain's four teams that reach the postseason. Tulsa can finish second with a 3-0 or 2-0-1 series. The Oilers are 4-0-0-1 in their last five games with 25 goals and will likely need to remain hot to get into the playoffs. Allen, one point behind Tulsa, appears to have the easiest route with three home games against Iowa, which is in the Central cellar and on a 2-7-1 stretch. Idaho, which is in fifth, is only one point behind Tulsa but only has two games remaining — both at Utah, which needs one win or a Rapid City regulation loss to clinch the Mountain title. … Joe Garreffa is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 4-10. He had four goals plus three assists and was a plus-5 in two wins last week. Garreffa has 13 points, with seven goals and six assists, in seven games with Tulsa. On his behalf, a case of pucks will be donated to a Tulsa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the ECHL's puck supplier. … Tulsa will be without forward Alex Gilmour, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to April 7. Gilmour has 16 goals and 40 points this season. … Rapid City's Brett Gravelle is on a four-game goal streak.