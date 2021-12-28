Oilers update: Memorial services set for former captain Jim Wiley

Notes: The Oilers, coming off a two-game sweep at Wichita, meet the expansion Heartlanders for the first time. ... Tulsa has not played Kalamazoo since the 2019-20 season. ... Former Oilers captain Jim Wiley died Sunday. He was 71. Wiley played in parts of five NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks. He was the Oilers' captain in 1976 when they won their second CHL title with a league-leading 63 assists and 96 points. Wiley also had a playoff-high five goals in nine games. After splitting '76-77 with the Canucks and Tulsa, he moved into the Oilers' front office the next season before returning to the ice. Wiley, a fan favorite, played two more seasons with Tulsa and helped the Oilers reach the playoffs in his final year in '80. His Oilers career totals in 254 games were 91 goals, 161 assists and 252 points. After retiring as a player, Wiley completed his master's degree in athletic administration at the University of Tulsa. He broke into coaching with the Oilers in the '82-83 season. Wiley was the NHL's San Jose Sharks' head coach in the final 57 games of the 1995-96 season. He later coached in the ECHL and CHL. From 2008-14, he was the CHL's director of hockey operations. For the past six years he was a field consultant for the Professional Hockey Players’ Association. Memorial services for Wiley will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church in Fort Smith, Arkansas.