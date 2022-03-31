Oilers update: Key weekend ahead starts with two home games in battle for final playoff berth

Promotions: Friday — Ladies Night; Native American Heritage Night includes Lil Mike and Funny Bone, who have performed on "America's Got Talent" and were on Netflix's "Reservation Dogs." Saturday — Doubleheader opens at 4 p.m. with the first women's pro hockey game in Oklahoma as the Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts of the Premier Hockey Federation will play an exhibition. Tickets for the Oilers game that follows will also be good for admission to the women's game.

Notable: There are only eight games remaining in the regular season as the Oilers are in a four-team battle for the Mountain Division's fourth and final playoff berth. Fifth-place Tulsa has one more point than fourth-place Allen, but the Oilers have played two more games and trail in winning percentage. ...The Oilers are coming off a 2-1 trip to Utah last week. Oilers goalie Ryan Ruck made his only March start last Saturday and stopped 32-of-33 shots in a 1-0 loss. ... Joe Garreffa, acquired from Orlando last week, had two points and two assists in a 6-5 win in his Oilers debut last Friday. Another Oilers newcomer, rookie Ethan Stewart, scored his first pro goal with three minutes left and it was the game winner. ... Jackson Leef, acquired by Tulsa in a trade with Cincinnati for Logan Coomes in late February. has made an impact with 10 points, including four goals, in his past nine games. Cincinnati released Coomes on Tuesday. ... Tulsa is 22-1-1 when scoring four or more goals. ... Wichita's Alex Peters has eight points, including four goals, in his past six games. ... Allen's Jack Combs, a former Oiler, picked up his 600th career pro point on Sunday at Toledo.