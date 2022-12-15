Oilers update: Jacksonville Icemen set for first visit to BOK Center

Promotions: Friday — Ladies Night; Saturday — It’s the Oilers’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game, benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are invited to bring stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the Oilers’ first goal. All collected stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed to needy children this holiday season. The Oilers will wear Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys that will be auctioned after the game in the BOK Center’s River Spirit Lounge. Fans are invited to take pictures with Santa.

Notes: The Oilers’ two-game weekend series against Jacksonville will be the first-ever meetings between the teams. Tulsa has been in the ECHL since 2014-15 and Jacksonville since 2017-18. .. Tulsa is 4-3-3 in its past 10 games. Jacksonville has won four in a row .. The Icemen are 5-0-1 in games decided after regulation. .. Tulsa is coming off a 4-3 road loss to Kansas City on Tuesday. Jimmy Soper, Alex Kromm and Ryley Lindgren scored for the Oilers. Kansas City took a 3-2 lead at 6:54 in the third period when Loren Ullet scored the first short-handed goal allowed by the Oilers this season. Tulsa was the last team to give up a short-handed goal. .. Jacksonville’s Luke Martin, a 2017 NHL second-round draft choice (Carolina) who played for Utah last season, has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games.