Oilers update: Jack Doremus leads winning streak as homestand continues

Notes: Wednesday's opener of a three-game series was originally scheduled for Friday. Season-ticket holders need to use Friday’s ticket for entry on Wednesday . ... Tulsa has 19 goals during a four-game winning streak. Jack Doremus has 10 points during that span. The Oilers have used four different goalies during the streak, led by Ryan Ruck at 2-0. ... Utah is coming off a 4-0 victory over Kalamazoo on Monday. ... Utah's Brandon Cutler leads the ECHL with three short-handed goals. ... The Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) and ECHL announced on Tuesday the ratification of an extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that runs through June 30, 2025. "The extension of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement is a testament to the working relationship the League and Players have established, with a focus of emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic together in the season ahead,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a press release. “The League is thankful for representatives from both organizations throughout this process to focus on stability and growth for the ECHL as we progress forward.” PHPA executive director Larry Landon said, “This extension reflects the healing and recovery needed for ECHL teams and players alike after enduring a pandemic that has negatively impacted sports the past two seasons.”