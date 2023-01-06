Oilers update: Homestand starts Saturday; Alex Kromm, MIke McKee placed on IR

Notes: The Oilers signed defenseman Kylor Wall and placed forward Alex Kromm on Injured Reserve, effective Dec. 31, and defenseman Mike McKee on IR, effective Dec. 29. Wall, 25, played last year with Trinity Western University and Fort Wayne of the ECHL. … Tulsa has not played since last Saturday's win at Rapid City. Allen played at Kansas City on Friday. … Tulsa's Jimmy Soper had 11 points in 12 games last month. … Ethan Stewart recorded his first multi-goal pro game Saturday. … Tulsa's Cameron Supryka is a on a four-game point streak and Jackson Leef has an assist in three consecutive games. … Quick starts have been rare for Tulsa this season. The Oilers have at the end of the first period in only eight of 27 games. They are 6-2 in those situations. Tulsa has scored the first goal in 11 games. … Allen's Hank Crone is second among ECHL rookies with 33 points, including 14 goals. Former Oilers player Chad Costello is in his first season as Allen's head coach after a 14-year playing career. Costello is the ECHL's only multiple MVP, winning the award three times.