Oilers update: Homestand ends with Solar Bears' first visit to Tulsa

Notes: The Oilers are 5-4 on the 10-game homestand that ends Sunday. Tulsa has lost three in a row after a five-game winning streak. ... Sunday will be the Solar Bears' first visit to Tulsa. The Oilers have not played the Solar Bears since a 6-4 loss on Jan. 17, 2015, at Orlando, Florida. ... Aaron Luchuk is the Solar Bears' leading scorer with 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points. ... Logan Coomes has an eight-game point streak (three goals, 10 assists) for Tulsa. ... Sunday will be the finale of a three-game weekend for Orlando, which played Friday and Saturday at Allen. ... Tulsa has not played since a 5-3 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday. ... The Solar Bears are 11-0 when they score first. ... Orlando’s Jake Transit scored his first pro goal in his pro debut in Friday’s 5-1 victory at Allen. ... On Friday, the Solar Bears placed seven on the the Commissioner's Exempt List that is for players ineligible to play based on the ECHL's COVID-19 protocols.