Oilers update: Homestand continues after roster moves

Notes: The Oilers signed defenseman Kyle Soper, and goaltenders Kai Edmonds and Ryan Ruck. Soper had six points in 12 games with Macon of the SPHL. Oilers coach Rob Murray said in a press release, “Kyle gives us a seventh defenseman after playing with six since (Nathan) Larose left. He has played well for Zac Desjardins in Macon this year, and he’ll join his brother (Jimmy) who has had a great year for us.” Edmonds has a 1.77 GAA and .940 save percentage in four games with Evansville of the SPHL. Ruck went 15-4 with Macon of the SPHL last season as he had a 2.07 GAA and .931 save percentage. He also was named to the SPHL’s All-Rookie Team. The Oilers finished Sunday’s 6-5 overtime win over Utah with emergency goaltender Rob Mattison after injuries to Daniel Mannella and Roman Durny plus Mason McDonald’s retirement. To make room on the roster, the Oilers released forward Francesco Corona, who had no points in four games. ... Tulsa’s Eddie Matsushima, who had the winning OT goal Sunday, is on a five-game point streak.