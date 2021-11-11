Oilers update: Homestand concludes against Kansas City on Friday

This week: Tulsa hosts the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the finale of a four-game homestand at BOK Center. The Oilers will visit Kansas City at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to complete the home-and-home series.

Friday's promotion: Veterans Night -- All veterans and active service member with a valid military ID will receive a free ticket. Ladies Night -- There will be special perks for women attending the game, including prizes and free drinks.

Records: Tulsa is 4-2 (8 points), third in the ECHL's Mountain Division; Kansas City is 4-3 (8 points), fourth in the Mountain Division.

Notes: The Oilers haven't played since Sunday's 2-1 loss to Idaho that ended a four-game winning streak. ... Alex Gilmour is Tulsa's scoring leader with eight points on four goals and four assists. Dylan Sadowy has three goals and four assists for seven points. Westin Michaud leads Kansas City with eight points on three goals and five assists. ... Tulsa's average attendance of 6,228 through three games ranks fourth out of 27 teams in the ECHL.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

