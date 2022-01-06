Oilers update: Home-and-home series starts Friday at hot Americans; ECHL honors Jack Doremus

Notes: The Oilers will return home Saturday after six consecutive road games — they are 3-2 during that stretch going into Friday’s opener of the home-and-home series at Allen. ... Tulsa’s Jack Doremus has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December. He had 17 points on nine goals and eight assists in 12 games. ... Tulsa’s Dylan Sadowy has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past three games. ... Bryce Kindopp, who played last season for Tulsa, made his NHL debut with Anaheim on Tuesday. ... The Oilers will be running into a hot team and goalie. Allen is 8-2 in its past 10 games, and Antoine Bibeau was the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 2. He went 3-0 with a 2.33 GAA and .932 save percentage in three appearances for the week. Bibeau, 27, is under an NHL contract with Seattle and has four career appearances in the NHL. This season, he is 5-0 with Allen and 2-1-1 with Charlotte of the AHL. ... Tuesday’s Allen at Kansas City game was postponed due to COVID protocols. ... Last week, the Oilers signed defenseman Ryan DaSilva, 23, who had been playing this year for the University of Guelph, where he had 17 points in 29 career games. In his first two Oilers appearances last weekend, he had no points and a minus-3 rating. The Oilers waived rookie defensemen Kyle Soper and Bryan Etter. Soper, 24, had one assist and a minus-1 rating in three games. Etter, 26, had a plus-1 rating in seven games. If they clear waivers, they will return to Macon of the SPHL.