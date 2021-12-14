Oilers update: Head coach Rob Murray receives contract extension

Notes: The Oilers announced Tuesday that head coach Rob Murray has signed a contract extension for an additional two years through the 2024-25 season. Murray is in his fifth season with the Oilers and has a 143-114-41 (.548) record. Murray led Tulsa to a Mountain Division title and ECHL semifinals in 2019. As director of hockey operations, Murray also won the 2018-19 ECHL General Manager of the Year -- an award determined by a vote of ECHL coaches. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity,” Murray said in a press release. “Our new ownership under Andy Scurto has been tremendous. With his leadership, the Oilers organization will continue to grow and get better and better. I am very fortunate to have the chance to be here and see that growth. There is just a different buzz around the Oilers in Tulsa now, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.” Scurto added, "Coach Murray brings the perfect balance of competitiveness, team leadership and fan support, while totally understanding what I want to accomplish with the Tulsa Oilers." Murray came into the ECHL in 2011-12 with Alaska, leading the Aces to three consecutive Brabham Cups (regular-season points titles) and the 2013-14 Kelly Cup. ... Wednesday's game was rescheduled from Oct. 30. Season-ticket holders need to use Game 1 for entry on Wednesday . ... Tulsa's Logan Coomes is on a seven-game point streak (three goals, nine assists). ... Tulsa is 5-1 when outshot by its opponent. ... The Oilers, coming off two consecutive losses, are 5-5 in their last 10 games while the Mavericks are 2-7-1 in their last 10. ... Kansas City is 5-0 when leading after one period. ... The Mavericks have the ECHL's most penalty minutes (505) in the ECHL. Tulsa has 204.