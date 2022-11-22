Oilers update: Goalie added in trade with Rapid City; Four-game series against Wichita starts Wednesday

Notes: The Oilers, after going 1-1-1 in a three-game home series against Rapid City, will open a home-and-home series of four games starting Wednesday at Wichita. .. On Tuesday, the Oilers acquired rookie goaltender Brad Arvanitis from Rapid City in exchange for future considerations. Arvanitis, 25, joins the Oilers after stopping 32 of 35 shots in Tulsa's 3-2 victory last Thursday. Arvanitis, a Massachusetts native, is 3-2-1 with a .921 save percentage and 2.84 GAA in six games with Rapid City dating back to last season. In college, he played two seasons each for UMass and Babson. Tulsa also signed rookie forward Ryley Lindgren. Lindgren, 26, is coming off a three-game ATO contract with the Norfolk Admirals at the end of last season. The Manitoba native spent the past four seasons with Mount Royal University, where he produced 33 goals and 70 points in 80 games. .. The Oilers are without forward Evan Weinger and goaltender Daniel Mannella, who were recalled by San Diego of the AHL. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has eight goals in his past nine games. .. Wichita is 7-2-1 when outshot by its opponent.