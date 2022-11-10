Oilers update: Eddie Matsushima carries points streak into Friday's home game against Wichita

This week: Tulsa hosts the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Friday at BOK Center and then visits the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri.
Friday’s promotion: Military Appreciation Night -- The Oilers, observing Veterans Day, will wear specialty jerseys, with a jersey auction taking place immediately following the game in the River Spirit Lounge. Ladies Night — There will be special perks for women attending the game, including prizes and free drinks.
Records: Tulsa is 2-2-1 (5 points), sixth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Wichita is 4-2-1 (9 points), third in the Mountain; Kansas City is 3-2-1 (7 points), fourth in the Mountain.
Notes: Tulsa took three out of four points in a two-game, home-and-home series with Wichita last weekend. .. The Oilers have scored first in four of their five games. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (four goals, one assist). .. The Oilers lead the ECHL in home attendance with an average of 10,278 for two home dates. Jacksonville is second with a 9,216 average in two home dates. .. Tulsa is 2-0 at home. .. Wichita's Stefan Fournier has three game-winning goals this season. .. The Thunder has scored two power-play goals in four of its seven games.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World