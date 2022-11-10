Oilers update: Eddie Matsushima carries points streak into Friday's home game against Wichita

Notes: Tulsa took three out of four points in a two-game, home-and-home series with Wichita last weekend. .. The Oilers have scored first in four of their five games. .. Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima is on a three-game point streak (four goals, one assist). .. The Oilers lead the ECHL in home attendance with an average of 10,278 for two home dates. Jacksonville is second with a 9,216 average in two home dates. .. Tulsa is 2-0 at home. .. Wichita's Stefan Fournier has three game-winning goals this season. .. The Thunder has scored two power-play goals in four of its seven games.