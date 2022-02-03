Oilers update: ECHL selects Daniel Mannella as top goalie for January

Notes: Tulsa's Daniel Mannella was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for January. Mannella went 5-2 with one shutout, a 1.99 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. He allowed two goals or less in five of his seven appearances while making at least 27 saves six times. Mannella is 14-5-1 this season and leads the ECHL with a 2.09 GAA. Allen's Chad Costello was named as the ECHL player of the month -- the fourth time in his career -- tied for the most in league history. Costello, a former Oiler, had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 15 games during January. He had six points in a Jan. 16 game at Tulsa and a hat trick against the Oilers on Jan. 7. Costello is second in the ECHL with 44 points. Tulsa's Adam Pleskach, with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 13 games, was one of three runners-up for the award. ... Tulsa has lost three in a row going into a three-game weekend that features matchups against the teams immediately ahead and behind the Oilers in the Mountain Division standings. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs. ... The Winter Olympics will include 36 former ECHL players with 10 of the teams having at least one. Jussi Olkinuora, a goalie with Tulsa in 2015-16, is playing for Finland. Canada has nine ECHL alumni, followed by China and Latvia with six each. Andrew Bruggeman, in his sixth season as an ECHL referee, will work in the Olympics along with four former ECHL on-ice officials. ... Hockey Hall-of-Famer Danielle Goyette has joined the Newfoundland Growlers coaching staff on a temporary basis due to head coach Eric Wellwood entering COVID protocols. She will become the first female assistant coach behind an ECHL team's bench for the team's three-game series against Reading this weekend.