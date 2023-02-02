Notes: The Oilers, who are seven points out of playoff position, host the ECHL's top team this weekend. Idaho has won three in a row after going through its roughest stretch of the season at 3-4 in the previous seven games. .. Tag Bertuzzi has five goals in three games since joining the Oilers. ... Tulsa's Blake McLaughlin has six points in his last three games while Max Golod has 13 points in his last 10 games. .. Tulsa is 10-9-3-1 (.522) at home this season. ... The Oilers are coming off a 7-3 win over Allen last Sunday as goaltender Daniel Mannella stopped 26 of 29 shots in his first start since Dec. 30. ... Idaho's A.J. White scored his 100th career pro goal on Saturday against Wichita.