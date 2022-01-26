Oilers update: ECHL honors goalie Daniel Mannella

Up next: Tulsa hosts the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday at BOK Center; visits the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena and visits the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Records: (Through Tuesday) Tulsa is 20-14-0-1 (41 points), second in the ECHL’s Mountain Division; Wichita is 13-20-5-0 (31 points, seventh in the Mountain); Kansas City is 18-18-1-0 (37 points), sixth in the North.
Promotions: Thursday -- $2 Beer Night. Friday -- Ladies Night.
Notes: The Oilers return to action after sweeping three games last weekend. ... Tulsa's Daniel Mannella is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 17-23. Mannella went 3-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a .970 save percentage. He leads the ECHL with a 2.05 GAA, is tied for second with 13 wins and tied for third with a .929 save percentage. He has also appeared in three games this season with Chicago of the AHL, where he is 2-0-0 with a 1.19 GAA and has a .955 save percentage. ... Tulsa's Adam Pleskach has six points, including four goals, in his past three games. ... The Oilers are 12-0-1 when scoring at least four goals. ... Rapid City's Stephen Baylis was on a six-game point streak going into Wednesday at Allen.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World